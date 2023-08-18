Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State Volleyball was picked to finish 10th this upcoming season in the 2023 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll announced Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State Volleyball was picked to finish 10th this upcoming season in the 2023 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll announced Friday.
In a show of the depth of the conference, each of the top four ranked teams received at least two first place votes. Nebraska-Kearney topped the poll with 92 points, followed by defending conference champion Northwest Missouri State with 88 points. Central Oklahoma was third with 80 points while Washburn rounded out the top four with 77 points.
Coach Ken Murzcek is introducing 12 new additions to the roster in his first year at the helm for the Hornets.
Emporia State is set to open its season on Friday, Sept. 1 when they face off against Sioux Falls in the opening match of the Kansas City Classic. The Hornets will play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 15 against Ft. Hays State.
Season and single-game tickets for Hornet Volleyball are available at esuhornets.com/tickets. Fans may also e-mail athletics@emporia.edu or contact the main ticket line at 620-341-5350.
2023 MIAA Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Nebraska Kearney (4) — 92 points
2. Northwest Missouri (3) — 88 points
3. Central Oklahoma (2) — 80 points
4. Washburn (2) — 77 points
5. Central Missouri — 73 points
6. Pittsburg State — 53 points
7. Missouri Western — 45 points
8. Missouri Southern — 35 points
9. Fort Hays State — 29 points
10. Emporia State — 19 points
11. Newman — 14 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.