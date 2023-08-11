Courtesy ESU Athletics
The MIAA released their Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll, and the Hornets are slated for second for the third consecutive season.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:37 pm
Central Missouri was the top pick with nine first-place votes and 119 points. The Hornets picked up two first-place votes and tallied 109 points to take second. Northwest Missouri claimed the remaining first-place vote and received 103 points to round out the top three. Emporia State defeated Northwest Missouri 1-0 in the second round of the MIAA Tournament and later defeated Central Missouri 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Central Regional.
The Hornets are set to return their two leading scorers and four of their top five scorers from last season led by All-Americans Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery. In addition to Dimarco and Woolery leading the attack, the Hornets also return All-Region defender Joanie Westcoat who led the Hornets with ten assists last season.
Like last season, the non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams that combined to go 34-18-22 in the 2022 season, including two teams that qualified for the NCAA Central Regional.
The Hornets will open the season with four consecutive road matches including a neutral site matchup with Minnesota State-Mankato who is ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll before taking a trip to Florida for matches against Tampa on Friday, Sept. 8 and Eckerd on Sunday, Sept. 10. Emporia State will return to play five of its next six matches on the ESU Pitch with the first home match of the season taking place against Washburn on Friday, Sept. 11.
Emporia State is 26-1-2 on the ESU Pitch since 2018.
2023 MIAA Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Central Missouri (9) — 119 points
2. Emporia State (2) — 109 points
3. Northwest Missouri (1) — 103 points
4. Fort Hays State — 87 points
5. Central Oklahoma — 85 points
6. Washburn — 66 points
7. Northeastern State — 60 points
8. Missouri Western — 51 points
9. Rogers State — 40 points
10. Missouri Southern — 25 points
11. Nebraska Kearney — 22 points
12. Newman — 18 points
