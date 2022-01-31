The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State men’s basketball team used second-half offense and defense to roll past Newman 85-69 Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets (15-5, 10-4 MIAA) outscored the Jets 46-32 in the second half, shooting 59% (16 of 27) from the floor while holding Newman to 38% (10 of 26) in the final 20 minutes.
The first half was more competitive with six ties and four lead changes as the Jets shot 63% (17 of 27), although Emporia State still held a 38-36 lead by halftime.
Jumah’Ri Turner scored a game-high 25 to lead the Hornets while Mayuom Buom had 19, Tray Buchanan had 13 and Kaden Evans had 12. Buom also turned in a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Emporia State lost the rebounding battle 29-28 but forced 15 Newman turnovers while only giving it up seven times.
Israel Barnes put up 21 points for the Jets (4-13, 1-11 MIAA) and was joined in double figures by Ian Lee with 19.
The Hornets will return to the court Thursday when they travel to take on Northeastern State at 7:30 p.m. The RiverHawks (10-10, 5-9) fell to Missouri Southern 77-66 on Saturday. Emporia State beat Northeastern State 89-61 on Dec. 18.
