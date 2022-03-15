The next wet weather to arrive in Emporia could bring a cold rain. But at this point, it won't be snow.
The National Weather Service expects rain to arrive after 2 p.m. Thursday. Chilly north winds with gusts to 25 miles per hour will push the rain Thursday night.
But the Friday morning low is forecast to be 36 degrees, as the storm system moves out. In fact, the temperature should stay above freezing for the next seven days.
March 16 was the last day below freezing in Emporia in 2017. But that was an exception to the rule. The last frost of the season usually occurs around April 10. Last year, it was April 22.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny, with highs of 65 Tuesday and 75 Wednesday. The weekend should be sunny and warm as well.
