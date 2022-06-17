The 37th annual 8-Man Football All-Star games were played last weekend at Beloit’s Trojan Field, as 80 players suited up for the contests.
The games are a kind of small-school version of the Shrine Bowl, allowing kids from 1A programs to have a similar experience as their Shrine Bowl counterparts. According to 8-Man football committee director Dave Dubbert, that was the reasoning for initiating an 8-man all-star event, along with the promotion of the 8-man game.
“We just didn't get many players into that,” he said. “You might have three or four at the most, or one or two. And that was the reasoning.”
The format is two 40-player rosters that include 12 coaches. Two games are played — Division 1 and Division 2 — pitting East against West.
The East team prevailed, 54-30, last Saturday in the Division 1 game, and the West came away with the victory in the Division 2 contest, 20-14.
Madison High School’s Kevin Heineken was selected for the Division I East squad.
Dubbert, who played in the 1988 edition of the game (his three sons also participated in it during high school), said it used to be one game, but it changed to a two-game structure in 2001, increasing participation.
He said the weeklong football event offers players the opportunity to interact with one another and unite as teammates after competing against each other for four years.
“And it's kind of a final closure to high school sports for most of these kids,” Dubbert said. “The opportunity to live together a week…they leave here with a great experience.”
And just because it’s an 8-man competition doesn’t mean the action is any less exciting or engaging. Dubbert said several excellent players have participated in the games throughout their history.
“We've had a lot of them over the years…there's a lot of kids that have outstanding performances here…I mean, there's been a lot of good players. The kid from West Elk, he went on to play at Wisconsin a couple years ago,” he said.
Dubbert was referring to Isaiahh Loudermilk, who now plays defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But mostly, the games are a fitting ending to a high school sports career. That’s how Dubbert sees it.
“But the main thing is…it's a great event for these guys. And that's one of their goals, is to make the 8-Man All-Star Game because they know from their peers that have been here, what kind of time they have with it.”
