The Emporia High School bowling teams are hosting the Centennial League Tournament at Flint Hills Lanes today.
The event was scheduled for Thursday but was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The girls will start at 9:30 a.m. and the boys will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Darby Hauff feels the girls are working well as a team and feels having seen each team before will help them.
“Practices have been good and I think we’ve been working well as a team, so I think we can do well at league,” Hauff said. “I think it’s just good knowing we’ve bowled against each one of them and we know what their strengths are.”
On the boys side, Adam Kamprath thinks being home and having a good atmosphere will help the team.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Kamprath said. “As long as we have a good atmosphere and have fun with it, I think we’ll do really well. I think the atmosphere of being at our home lanes definitely gives us an edge and helps us stay focused better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.