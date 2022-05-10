Pickup trucks might carry washers home from appliance stores. But a tiny washer in the transmission of some pickups has sparked a recall.
KBB.com reports Ford is recalling more than 23,000 2020 Super-Duty trucks. The F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 are affected.
A washer in the transmission could disintegrate, causing metallic debris to become lodged in the parking mechanism. That could prevent the trucks from staying in the parking gear.
Ford dealers will replace a gearset in the transmission at no charge. Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.
