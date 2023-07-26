The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education renewed its efforts to address dropping teacher retention and ongoing student behavior issues at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The board reviewed two presentations outlining progress and future plans to deal with student behavior and teacher retention. Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder has previously stated that student behavior is a major concern for teacher retention and one of the biggest reasons why teachers have left the profession in recent years
Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services shared last year’s data on student behavior, stating that the issue is not a new problem for the district and one that it has been working to address.
Minor issues included behaviors such as not listening to instruction or direction, lying, talking or blurting out, horseplay and showing disrespect, while major behavior issues included physical or verbal aggression, bullying, use or possession of an illegal substance or weapon and theft.
In the past school year, the district had a total of 3,729 discipline entries between 960 students. Emporia High School and the Flint Hills Learning Center had 694 incidents, Emporia Middle School had 1,494 and preschool and elementary schools had 1,541.
Addressing the behavior looks different based on the action, frequency and age, Stanley added.
“What we do is, if it is a lot of behaviors that could be considered minor, they are really annoying, they’re disruptive, but they are not hurting anyone, we use the strategy that the child will be most successful with the fastest, and that’s what we address first so that we can start to address other behaviors,” she said. “Often, with those types of students, because of the self-regulation strategies that they are learning, it starts to address some of those behaviors.”
“If it is a student, where it is an aggressive behavior where others are being harmed, or having to remove the other students from the classroom, then we are going to tackle that major behavior first,” she added. “So maybe the child is a kid blurting out a lot in the classroom, we are going to ignore that because we are going to address the fact that he throws things in the classroom.”
Going forward, Stanley said the district will focus on implementing Capturing Kids’ Hearts district-wide, a collaboration of responses among buildings, developing clear guidelines for inputting discipline entries in PowerSchool, working with Student Support Specialists and principals, researching best practices and expanding the Functional Behavior Assessment and Behavior Intervention Plan training and Multi-Disciplinary team.
Board member Jennifer Thomas asked if there was a plan to give teachers input on how they would like to deal with student behavior, as the issue was listed as a large factor on exit surveys on why teachers are leaving. Stanley stated that there is no plan to do that at this moment but it was something the district could look into.
Stanley added that maintaining the confidentiality of students means the district cannot share information about incidents with the public or parents, another point of frustration for many. Thomas said she would like to see more communication between the district and parents when it comes to disciplinary actions — within the boundaries of student confidentiality — so that parents can be assured the school is addressing these issues.
Director of Human Resources Jared Giffin presented the board with data on teacher retention.
Last year, the district lost 63 teachers, as opposed to 86 in the previous year. Out of those 63, Giffin said the district had about 17 individuals respond to the exit survey asking why they were leaving and how the district could improve
Positive themes from exit interviews included progress in updating curricular resources, salary increases and support from administration. Areas resigning teachers said the district could improve upon included student behavior and needs, culture and climate, communication, salary and insurance and workload and staffing.
“Culture and climate seems to come up. I think if someone has had a negative experience, that tends to affect their ideas and attitudes toward their environment or colleagues or whatever the situation may be, but I can tell you that’s on the list of administrator’s radars and teacher’s as well,” Giffin said. “When we went out on our listening tours last year, we really focused on having staff spread those positive messages. … The more negative people hear, the more they tend to believe that that is the truth and reality, but we do have a tremendous amount of great things going on.”
Giffin added that the district is addressing the issue by working to build relationships, providing clear communication, implementing curriculum and resources to help with workload, giving salary increases for classified and certified staff and providing parental leave and childcare opportunities.
The board also:
Completed a first reading of handbooks for students, staff and athletes for the upcoming school year.
Received a presentation from Erica Huggard, Kansas Teacher of the Year finalist, on her experiences as part of the 2023 KTOY team.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
