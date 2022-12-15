County commissioners approved a $4.8 million bid to build two new shops for the Road and Bridge department at its meeting Thursday morning.
The lowest bid, submitted by NF Construction out of Marion, Kansas, was well under the architect's estimate of $5.4 million, coming in at $4,876,000. The project will be paid for with ARP funding.
At a commission meeting in November, commissioners discussed the need for the new shops. According to Clint Hibbs, Architect at BG Consultants, the current shop conditions are “derelict” and in need of an update to meet ongoing demands.
The county shop facility will be 17,222 square feet and have a four-bay maintenance area with a 15-ton bridge crane to safely move materials within the shop. The shop will have mezzanine storage, offices, a parts room, a restroom/storm shelter, and more. The bridge facility will be 4,426 square feet with a 7.5-ton bridge crane and will also feature storage, offices, and a restroom/shelter.
Bruce Boettcher, BG Consultants Emporia Office Manager, said construction crews should break ground late winter or early spring. He estimated in November that the project would take 12-14 months to complete.
Commissioners also reviewed current district lines in the county, as required by statute. No action or redistricting occurred.
According to County Clerk and Elections Officer Tammy Vopat, the number of residents in each district in the county's unincorporated area should be as equal as possible. Currently, the first district population sits at around 11,000, the second district at 10,300 and the third district at 10,400, based on census data.
“I don’t think that the discrepancy that we have amongst the districts, that you would be required to redistrict right now. We don’t have such an imbalance in population amongst our three that the court would require that right now,” Assistant County Counselor Molly Priest explained.
Commissioners agreed, stating that the differences were insignificant for now and would not require any action.
In other business, the county approved a contract with MEI Elevator for maintenance to the Courthouse for $19,155.36, the Annex for $3,192.57 and the Sheriff’s Office/Jail for $9,577.68.
Facilities Manager Robbie Weiss said MEI would come in once a month for regular maintenance for the county’s 10 elevators. The total cost of the maintenance would be $31,925.61.
Approved a contract with EagleView for $293,340 with a project cost of $48,890 per year for 6 years.
Signed a letter of support for the Rural Vitality Center Project by the Future Service Leaders Organization.
