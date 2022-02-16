The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated the 6A Junction City Bluejays at home 63-19 on senior night Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 13-4.
Inspiration or motivation from senior night didn’t seem necessary as Emporia had this contest in hand by the second quarter. And for all intents and purposes, this one was over at the 2:45 mark of that period as the Spartans stretched their lead to 32 points.
Despite the inevitable, Emporia did not step off the gas. Complacency is anathema to these players.
“I have a really, really strong senior class, and I’m glad that they were that focused…because a lot of times you get in those games, and they can go the other way where it’s messy,” said Emporia’s head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I thought they handled a game like that correctly…and that showed maturity down the stretch.”
The backcourt of Grace Gilpin and Allie Baker continually applied pressure as the defense never let up in the blowout, providing the offense with multiple opportunities.
“They get it. We need to score off of our defense,” Dorsey said. “We are better when we score layups in transition when we can pressure, and they’ve bought into it.”
A bevy of Bluejay turnovers in the second half helped the Spartans forge a 44-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
Both teams only managed one basket in the final period, which was played with a running clock.
But the seniors were the focal point of the evening: Allie Baker, Hattie Cooper, Isabel Garcia, Gracie Gilpin, Avery Gutierrez, Rylee Peak, Maddyn Stewart and Brooklyn Wiltz.
“You never think you’re going to have a class as special as one maybe before, and this one I could say is just an incredible group of kids,” Dorsey said.
She added that they’re a group of exceptional leaders.
“They know that they run the team, and they know what needs to be done in our system, and they hold kids accountable,” she said.
Dorsey said their composure in the face of hardship sets them apart.
“They’ve handled quite a bit of adversity,” she said. “They’ve had their struggles. They’ve done it with grace and dignity and poise and with smiles on their faces.”
Emporia will play Topeka West on Friday.
