Ford is recalling some late-model pickup trucks for the second time this year.
Kelley Blue Book reports more than 47,000 2021 model F-150s may have a transmission coding problem.
The “Diagnostic Trouble Code” for low fluid pressure could activate improperly. When that happens, the truck automatically shifts into neutral. That can increase the risk of a collision.
Ford dealers can solve the problem by updating the powertrain control module software at no charge.
F-150s from the 2021 model year also were recalled in January. That was due to loose insulators that could touch and break the driveshaft.
Drivers can learn more about the recalls by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.
