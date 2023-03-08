Dynamic Discs will embark on a new chapter in Emporia, merging its operations under a larger umbrella, House of Discs.
Dynamic Discs founder Jeremy Rusco announced Wednesday that Dynamic Discs and Dynamic Distribution have been officially purchased by European Venture Capitalists Vendis and Equip.
Rusco said the goal of this merger is to grow the Dynamic Discs brand under House of Discs — as well as the disc golf sport as a whole. While he is no longer the sole owner of Dynamic Discs and Dynamic Distribution, the Emporia operation — including the Dynamic Discs store at 912 Commercial St and headquarters at 840 Overlander St. — is here to stay.
“Dynamic Discs and Dynamic Distribution have no immediate plans of relocation and I will actively be involved in the new top company that is being referred to as House of Discs,” Rusco said in a written release. “I have a substantial reinvestment in House of Discs and will be on the Board of Directors focusing on key initiatives that will grow disc golf and the companies or brands inside of House of Discs. Simply stated, I’m not going anywhere and am excited to be an owner in a larger organization.”
Rusco equated the change to “owning a portion of Titleist, Callaway, Ping, TaylorMade, and Odyssey.”
“While it certainly isn’t exactly that, I hope the above example paints the picture,” he said.
Rusco said the idea for the merger has been almost a year in the making and started after Vendis and Equip took notice of disc golf during the pandemic, as the sport was growing in popularity. Now, Dynamic Discs will join Swedish company Latitude 64, as well as Westside Discs, Kastaplast, Handeye Supply Company and Spinoff Games, under the House of Discs umbrella.
“With Latitude 64 being a European company, they’ve wanted to find a way to get a stronger alignment between our operation over here and their operation over there in Sweden,” Rusco told The Gazette. “With our close partnership and business relationship there is obviously a lot of synergy and a reason for us to be a part of the group as well and that’s mainly what helped make the decision for us. I definitely think this gives our operation here in Emporia the best chance for opportunity, best chance for growth and success in the long-term.”
Rusco also hinted at the possibility of a House of Discs production facility, which could create hundreds of jobs in the coming years. Rusco said he believes that the possibility of the production facility is a big opportunity for Emporia to keep disc golf as part of its cultural DNA.
And he thinks the chances of House of Discs choosing to build the facility in Emporia are high.
“They’ve seen our business operation here. They’ve certainly gotten more familiar with it over the last few months as they dug more into everything that we’ve got going on,” Rusco said. “We’ve got a really rock-solid foundation, a community that supports and embraces disc golf and Dynamic Discs and they definitely know that that support is here.”
That support, he said, is a direct result of the hard work in the past 18 years to put down roots and partnerships in Emporia — work he does not plan on wasting.
“People can quickly jump to conclusions that the operation is going to shut down and get moved elsewhere and certainly, there’s not any intent to do that,” Rusco assured. “I definitely believe this is a huge opportunity for us to continue to grow in Emporia. I personally, and all of us at Dynamic Discs, have just been really thankful and appreciative of the continued support that the Emporia and surrounding community continues to give to us and to disc golf.”
In the future, Rusco said, he looks forward to reinvesting even more in Emporia.
“[I] definitely view this as us just turning the chapter and getting onto another level, the next level of business here,” he added. “The future is bright for disc golf and for Dynamic Discs.”
