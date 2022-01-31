The Emporia Gazette
Five players scored in double figures as the Emporia State women’s basketball team crushed Newman 82-48 on Sunday afternoon.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Hornets (10-9, 5-8 MIAA) stretching back to Jan. 1.
Karsen Schultz scored 20, Victoria Price added 14, Tre’Zure Jobe had 13 and Ehlaina Hartman and Fredrick Sheats each put up 10 for Emporia State, which also broke a string of cold shooting games with a 45% (29 of 53) performance.
The Hornets hit 10 of their 16 first-quarter shots as they took a 23-10 lead after 10 minutes. By halftime, the rout was on as Emporia State led 47-28.
Emporia State forced 21 Jets (2-19, 0-15 MIAA) turnovers, including 13 on steals. Schultz, Price and Jobe had three steals apiece.
Schultz also led the Hornets with seven rebounds while Kali Martin had seven assists to go with her eight points.
Tiffany Dortland scored 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Newman, which shot just 30% on 16 of 53 attempts.
The Hornets head out on the road as they take on Northeastern State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The RiverHawks (4-15, 2-11 MIAA) lost at Missouri Southern 55-47 on Saturday. Emporia State won the first matchup between the two schools 66-59 on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.