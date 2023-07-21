The Emporia Municipal Golf Course is seeing one of its largest projects in decades take shape.

The course is currently in the process of adding 28 new tee boxes while also re-sodding its existing ones. Once the project is completed, all of the tee boxes will be zoysia grass, which will be better for the maintenance of the course, according to course manager Marcus Erkel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.