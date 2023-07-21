The Emporia Municipal Golf Course is seeing one of its largest projects in decades take shape.
The course is currently in the process of adding 28 new tee boxes while also re-sodding its existing ones. Once the project is completed, all of the tee boxes will be zoysia grass, which will be better for the maintenance of the course, according to course manager Marcus Erkel.
“Zoysia grass is a lot hardier in the summertime, less susceptible to disease and takes less water,” Erkel said. “So, while we were doing the new tees with Zoysia, we decided it would be a good time to convert our old tees as well.”
The course has been able to stay open throughout the project. Erkel noted the new boxes in the front nine are currently in use, but they are in the process of re-sodding the old ones. They have needed temporary tees throughout the summer, which has allowed them to stay open and “pretty much run like normal.”
Erkel said the course has been hoping to get this done for about 15 years, but was unable to get the project off the ground due to the uncertainty surrounding the airport expansion project. Once that was finalized a few years ago, they pushed for this to get done and were able to get things rolling earlier this year.
Twenty-six of the 28 new tees will be in front of the current tees, with two of them further back. This will give players more options off the tee and will make the course a seven-rated option course when it comes to handicap scoring, up from the current four. He hopes this will enhance the experience for the players.
“The number one reason for doing this is to impact the golfing experience,” Erkel said. “We want to make it more fun and give people more options to enjoy the course. As you get older, you don't hit the ball as far and we really didn't have an option for people to move up to where they can hit and still play like they used to. So, this is going to impact different types of people to have more options and more fun.”
Erkel said the project is currently about five-sixths of the way done, and he expects to have all of the grass installed by the end of next week. It then takes about three weeks for the grass to be seeded enough to where it is playable.
This is the largest project Erkel has overseen in his time with the course, and he couldn’t be more excited to see how this impacts its future.
“My excitement level for this is off the roof,” Erkel said. “This is the biggest impact on the golf course that we've done in probably 30 years and it's very exciting for the city to have the foresight to put money into the course. We bring a lot of people to town and help the community in that regard with all of the state tournaments and all the junior stuff we do. So, we're very happy to be able to have this done, and I think a lot of people are as well.”
