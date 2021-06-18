Two Lyon County teens are living their rodeo dreams with a chance to compete at the 16th National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa.
The rodeo competition is making a comeback after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. The competition includes bareback steer riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, pole bending and team roping.
Thirteen-year-old Hope Miller of Allen has been successful by keeping focused. Miller is in seventh grade at North Lyon County Middle School.
“In competition, there are people who are excited, but then there are some that try to get in your head,” Miller said. “I like to keep to myself and keep focused on runs.”
Miller, who is also crowned Miss Kansas Junior High School Rodeo, will make an appearance as princess and compete in pole bending.
To prepare, Miller is getting the horses ready for the heat. She has been competing most of her life.
Miller said her parents are her biggest influence. Mother Francis Miller got into cutting, while Miller’s father Brian is a rancher and rides horses.
Miller competed at the state rodeo and placed in the top four.
“I’m excited to run and see where I stand,” she said. “To enjoy the experience, getting to meet lots of people and ride horses.”
She competes Tuesday morning and Thursday evening. Her fastest time yet is a 20.5, but her goal is a long 20. Miller wants to do high school rodeo and train horses for barrel racing and pole bending.
Another competitor headed for Iowa is Dex Hoelting, 14, of Olpe. Hoelting has been practicing since age 3. This is his third year qualifying for finals and second year to compete.
Hoelting said he loves to compete and ride horses.
“I am looking forward to team roping,” he said.
Last year he won the event at the state finals, and was four points from winning this year. In Iowa, he will compete in team roping, breakaway and ribbon roping.
Hoelting’s goal is to make it to the Short-Go to compete among the top 20. The stakes are high because competitors get two tries to rope a calf, and must catch both calves or they are out. Saturday is the final Short-Go competition.
Both Hoelting and Miller said they enjoy the camaraderie of competing.
“It is like a whole other family,” Trisha Hoelting, Dex’s mother, said. “There are 10-12 rodeos for the whole year. We see these people everywhere. So it is one big family.”
Check-in began Thursday and the event concludes on June 26.
