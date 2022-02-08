TOPEKA — Republicans on Tuesday revived the Ad Astra 2 redistricting plan that some critics say would make it harder for the only Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection, engineering a second-chance override of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of the measure in the state Senate.
On Monday, the Senate voted 24-15 to overturn Kelly's action, but Republican leaders needed three more, or 27 in the 40-member chamber, for the necessary two-thirds majority. Four of the chamber's 29 Republicans broke ranks with GOP leaders and joined 10 of the chamber's 11 Democrats in voting no. The absent Democrat also would have voted no.
The Senate vote Tuesday was 27-11, giving Republican leaders the two-thirds majority needed to override. Two GOP senators abstained.
Lyon, Chase and Morris counties would move into the 2nd district with the Ad Astra 2 plan. The map would also split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, from the 2nd District of eastern Kansas into the 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative communities six or more hours away by car.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, who voted to override both Monday and Tuesday, told The Gazette that he had concerns about other maps that had been presented to the Senate — including one that would have split Lyon County in half.
"There were other maps that were presented that, quite honestly, were gerrymandered in the other direction," he said. "There was a map that was introduced on the Senate floor by the Senate minority leader that split Lyon County and put Americus and Emporia in the 1st district and Olpe, Neosho Rapids, Hartford and Reading in the 2nd district."
Longbine said he could not support a map that separated Lyon County communities. He was also critical of claims that the Ad Astra 2 map would disenfranchise minority voters by splitting up Wyandotte County.
"There's a lot of conversation about splitting Wyandotte County and calling it discriminatory," he said. "What the opponents of that don't say is that in order to keep Wyandotte County whole, you have to split Johnson County."
Splitting Johnson County, Longbine said, would be breaking apart the "economic driver" of Kansas.
"We collect more property tax, more income tax and more sales tax from Johnson County than anywhere else — and probably more than 50 or 60 counties combined," he said. "So, you are taking the economic driver of the entire state of Kansas and you're splitting it in congressional districts. That doesn't make sense either, but unfortunately, you can't have both Wyandotte and Johnson County in the same congressional district."
According to The Associated Press, Republican senators faced questions from their colleagues and reporters about how much legislative horse-trading led up to Tuesday's vote. The first veto override attempt on Monday failed, 24-15, because four GOP senators broke with their leaders. The Republican-controlled Legislature's rules allow lawmakers to reconsider any action by the next day.
“I hope whoever got them to change their mind will get what it is they bargained for,” said Democratic state Sen. David Haley, of Kansas City, which is split under the map. “It lends discredit to this process.”
Even if the House overrides Kelly's veto, the GOP plan is expected to face challenges in federal and possibly state courts. Republicans are seeking to recapture a U.S. House majority, and both parties are watching redistricting closely.
Top Republicans said all of the changes resulted from the need to balance the population in each of the state's four congressional districts after a decade of shifts. States are required to redraw lines at least once a decade to make their districts as equal in population as possible. The GOP plan gives every Kansas district the ideal population of 734,470.
Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, argued that even with the new lines district, Davids would have won reelection in 2020, based on that year's results.
“It's a fair map,” he told reporters after the vote.
Masterson joined the four GOP dissenters in voting against an override Monday, but only so that he would be able to ask senators to reconsider Tuesday. A person on the winning side has to do it.
The measure goes next to the House, which has a month to decide whether to override Kelly's veto and make the new district lines law. It wasn't clear whether Republicans yet have the necessary two-thirds majority there, but they are close.
"It's a four-step process," Longbine said. "You have to pass the Senate, the House, the governor has to sign it or you need to override a veto. Then it goes on to the Kansas Supreme Court and they have to approve it. So, we're on step 1."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.