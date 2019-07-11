SOS had its kick-off event for the 2019 SOS Strong Fundraiser Thursday night at Radius Brewing Company.
The event, which is in its fifth year, has 20 men representing six area counties. Each of them has a fundraising goal of $1,000 or more before Aug. 8 to help strengthen SOS programs in their respective communities.
The 20-member team is dedicated to help SOS stop domestic violence and child abuse. The fundraiser was established to highlight positive role models and remind youth that men are more than just runaways, abusers and controllers.
“I get excited every year (for this fundraiser),” Lucas Moody, SOS Child Advocacy Center and Development Director, said. “The piece of me that gets excited for the SOS side, and as a man, a dad, a husband and a member of the community. I get excited to highlight all the good people that I know and the good people that we see do work in the community. It’s a pretty good feeling.”
Each member took a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims and be a positive upstander rather than be a bystander. The pledge also included that participants are not to engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and use their voice to speak up for what is right.
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Michael Argabright said this fundraiser is an opportunity for him to connect with others he hasn’t been around before.
“Above all, it’s an opportunity to help kids and reach out to those kids in need,” he said. “I think the important thing is, we need role models in our lives, regardless of age. When you can hopefully play a part in — whether if it’s a male or female — a young person’s life, and have a positive impact, I think that says a lot.”
Coffey County Deputy Sheriff and Kansas State Representative Eric Smith said he has a lot of exposure with SOS while working in law enforcement.
“We do a lot for folks who were involved in some traumatic experiences in their family life, whether it be children or spouses, “ he said. “It’s good that I can always say, ‘I got some paperwork I can hand you. These folks can help you.’”
Even though the campaign’s goal is set for $20,000, every dollar counts when it comes to the final tally.
“The dollar is important, because we need the dollars to continue to keep our doors open,” Moody said. “Those dollars can be used as match funding, to double or triple themselves to continue to do those things. I think the most exciting part for me that I do is getting to hear the stories of the guys who talk to people in the community and share their passion for it and share those types of things.”
SOS has surpassed its total every year for the past four years, and it wants to do the same heading into its fifth year.
“We have some big shoes to fill from last year,” Moody said. “That’s a year-long goal all in itself. I’ve got high hopes for this group of guys. I think they’re gonna do really awesome things and I think, more importantly, they’re going to share and spread the word.”
For more information or to make a donation toward an “SOS Strong” member’s goal, please go online to SOSStrong.givesmart.com, text SOSStrong to 52182 or contact one of 20 participants.
“SOS is a great program,” Moody said. “Our community is very lucky to have dedicated, hard-working, passionate people being a part of it.”
