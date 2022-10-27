It appears Emporia will end October well below normal in precipitation. But there could be more late Thursday night.
The area normally receives slightly more than three inches of rain during this month. Emporia Municipal Airport stands at 0.81 inches so far.
A cloudy Thursday will lead to a 30% chance for showers, primarily between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday. Beyond that, no rain is expected through the end of the month.
Emporia is entering its dry season of the year. Monthly moisture averages are below two inches from November through February.
Temperatures should remain comfortable, with afternoon highs in the 65-degree range this weekend and warming to 70 by early next week. Overnight lows should be above freezing, at around 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.