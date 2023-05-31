Three Emporia softball players were named All-Centennial League honorable mentions this week.
Three Emporia softball players were named All-Centennial League honorable mentions this week.
Seniors Shaylee Ginter and Kaylee Reimer and junior Addie Kirmer received the honors.
Head coach Annie Rockley is beyond proud of what these three players have meant to the program.
“Saying I'm proud of them just wouldn't cut it,” Rockley said. “Our league is extremely competitive and full of very talented players. To have three of our girls being acknowledged as among the best is truly special. I will miss watching them play.”
