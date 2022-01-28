Growth potential is good in the world of business. But it sounds ominous when weather forecasters use that phrase.
“Growing potential for a winter storm impacting the area,” a National Weather Service advisory from Topeka said early Friday.
The trouble is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. While meteorologists admit much remains unknown, the new advisory noted “numerical models are a bit colder.
“Snow may be the predominant precipitation type,” the advisory warned.
The Friday morning forecast for Emporia had a slight chance for rain Tuesday afternoon, then “rain and snow” after 9 p.m. A 40% chance of snow exists through Wednesday afternoon, ending that night.
The good news is that the Emporia area should have several nice days to prepare for the storm. Clouds should clear during the day Friday, followed by mild sunshine through Kansas Day weekend.
High temperatures should be in the 60-degree range Saturday and Monday, with a slight dip to mid-50s Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.