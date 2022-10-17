Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing.
The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30 years. Pat Austen, former ECS kindergarten teacher and one of the people instrumental in founding the school, performed the ribbon cutting
Austen, who now lives in Colorado, said she enjoyed returning to Emporia.
“It’s been great to see everyone,” she said. “I saw some of my students, all grown up now. It’s just been a good time.”
The ECS choir performed during the opening ceremonies, and additional live music was provided by Roy Mann, who performed at the school’s original dedication in 1992.
Other activities included an open house, vendors, bounce houses, a race around the C of E pond and games.
Sam Huebner, 10, was all smiles as he showed off a bag filled to the brim with prizes he won playing various games.
“I’m best at the pumpkin toss,” he said. “That’s where I got half of these prizes.”
His friend Elliott Coltrane, 11, also enjoyed the games but cited two other festival features as his favorites.
“The hot dogs are delicious!” he said. “And the bouncy house was great. Maybe the best I’ve ever been to.”
Cheri Shaver teaches physical education and art and coaches the ECS cross country team. She was part of the festival’s organizing committee and said the hope is that it will become an annual event.
“We are always seeking ways to serve,” she said. “This event grew out of a desire to celebrate 30 years but also to get people out of the house and give them something fun to do, especially post-COVID.”
Organizers estimated about 400 children came to the festival, plus adults. Sally Kaiser, ECS principal, credited the more than 60 volunteers involved for the event’s success.
“We had a great team of teachers, staff and board members that put this together,” she said. “It brought people together who you might not see often, even though Emporia is fairly small. I’ve seen so many people catching up and sharing stories about the school. It’s been wonderful.”
The event also raised $2,000 for ECS.
