ESC Fall Festival_001.jpg

Former kindergarten teacher Pat Austen cuts the ribbon during the rededication ceremony at Emporia Christian School on Saturday, Oct. 15.

 Courtesy photo

Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing.

The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30 years. Pat Austen, former ECS kindergarten teacher and one of the people instrumental in founding the school, performed the ribbon cutting

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.