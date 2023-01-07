The Emporia State men’s basketball team grinded out a 75-72 win over Central Missouri at White Auditorium on Saturday.
“A huge credit to Central Missouri,” head coach Craig Doty said. “That’s the best defensive team we’ve seen this year because they don’t let you do what you want to do. I think what we’re starting to see at this point in the season is that teams are focused less on themselves and more on shutting down what we want to do.”
The three-point shot was popular early, with the first 21 points of the game coming from deep. Emporia State jumped out to a 15-6 lead before Central Missouri went on a 12-3 run to tie the game at 18. But the Hornets answered right back with a 13-2 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 31-20. Emporia State would take a 39-31 lead into the half.
Levelle Zeigler scored the first points of the second half to give ESU a 42-31 lead, but Central Missouri answered with a 10-2 run to make it a one-point game with 10:11 to play. With Emporia State leading 50-49, Owen Long hit back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead back to seven at 56-49 with 8:01 left.
But Central Missouri would not go down quietly, cutting the lead to three with 4:14 to play before Emporia State extended it back to eight at the free throw line. Alijah Comithier scored inside with 1:38 left to put the Hornets up 68-61. The teams went back and forth trading baskets and free throws down the stretch, with Central Missouri making it a one-point game with nine and three seconds to play. But The Hornets were able to secure the win with a trio of free throws from Zeigler.
“It was a gritty win,” Comithier said. “We had played the last four games in eight days and I think it just showed our resilience. We didn’t shoot the ball great but we still hold our hat on our defense and we held them to 35 percent shooting for the game.”
Comithier recorded his first career double-double at Emporia State, finishing with 22 points and ten rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Long with 21 points. Doty was glad with what he saw from Comithier.
“We’re trying to get our guys to be the best versions of themselves and I thought Alijah was tonight,” Doty said. “He had 22 points and 10 rebounds and he averaged 20 and seven [last year] at Colorado Springs. We’ve been waiting for him to break out of that shell and just be a great Alijah Comithier because he’s good enough to impact us winning, and he did that tonight.”
Emporia State (12-3, 6-3 MIAA) returns to the floor on Thursday, Jan. 12 when it travels to Pittsburg State for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. This was another hard-fought MIAA win, and Kaden Evans noted the Hornets are finding ways to win close games.
“I think as a team, we do a really good job of trying to find ways to win at the end of games,” Evans said. “Our coaching staff harps a lot on being great at who you are and everybody finding their niche. It’s getting to that point in the season where we got to get rolling and make thing click.”
