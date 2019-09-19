The annual barbecue competition season is nearing the end.
The first sign is the Kansas City American Royal competition in September, followed by Lynchburg, Kentucky’s Jack Daniel’s 2019 World Championship Invitational Barbecue in October. Things pick back up in February in Houston, followed by the fabulous Memphis in May competition. Winning one of the three is a guaranteed entry into the extremely competitive “Jack,” considered the “Super Bowl” of the barbecue competition circuit.
The American Royal is two-and-a-half months of all things livestock; the barbecue is in it’s 40th year as a major event. It has grown so large that it moved from the West Bottoms to Kauffman Stadium and now to the Kansas Speedway.
The Kansas Speedway infield was packed Sunday: 861 teams signed up, 135 of which were entered in the invitational. The invitational is the most desired competition for cookers and judges alike, and is very hard to get into. It is held on Saturday. Sunday is the open-to-all event, where all 861 teams get in on the action. It’s a much quieter day than Friday night and Saturday are, I tell you what.
There were teams from Canada, The Netherlands, Estonia, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Mexico, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Japan, and the international organization Kansas City Barbecue Society holds competitions there as well, spreading the word on America’s national cuisine.
Rio Valley Meat of Weslaco, Texas, was the grand champion of the open competition. Mudville BBQ of Roseville, California, won the invitational. Teams I am somewhat familiar with were also at the top: Slaughterhouse 5, Fergolicious, Shake ‘n Bake (they use 50 gallon steel drums for smokers).
You have got to love the creativity in some of these teams names: Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub, Silence of the Hams, Pig Chicka Cow-Cow, Pig Newton, Burnt Finger, Meat Rushmore, Oink Moo and Cock-a-doodle-doo, Nectar of the Hogs, Moolicious Intentions. The team logos are pretty darn creative, too.
I’ve been a member of the KCBS so long I’ve forgotten — perhaps 12 years now, nine of those as a Master judge. After about 80 competitions, from Osage City to Tulsa, I can tell you I’ve seen it all, from burnt to raw. And I’ve visited some great little towns and big towns, made friends, seen some celebrities and had a great time doing this.
You can join KCBS, too. Visit kcbs.us for all you need to know. Or visit their headquarters in Kansas City, conveniently located directly across the street from the Boulevard Brewing Tours and Rec Center.
Since I was on duty as a judge, and swore an oath to abide by the rules, I don’t have any food pictures for you or words of wisdom from the competitors (other than, don’t let the fire go out). I do, however, have a favorite sauce recipe that works for the three meats of KCBS: chicken, pork and beef. This was the winner of Best Sauce in the 1996 Tennessee State BBQ Championship. Let’s get cooking!
Music City Pig Pals Tangy Barbecue Sauce
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
6 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
4 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup water
1 tablespoon oil
1 teaspoon paprika
Several shots of Tabasco, to taste
Mix all the ingredients well in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into mason jars and store in refrigerator until ready to use.
