The Flint Hills Community Health Center is in its final days under its current name.
“We will formally announce our name for rebranding, I believe, March 1,” Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively told her board Tuesday.
A change like this takes a lot more than a news release or a media conference. Letterheads and envelopes must change, along with logos on various items and business filings with places such as Medicaid and Medicare.
“It's a tedious process,” Hively admitted. “Not difficult, but tedious.... It's still business as usual.”
The rebranding is part of the center's five-year strategic plan which Hively updated during Tuesday's meeting. One success she cited was a larger number of visits to the Emporia dental clinic.
“We had 8,072 visits in 2021,” Hively reported. The goal by the end of 2024 was 6,800.
In a meeting with markedly little mention of the coronavirus. Hively said federal pandemic funds have allowed the center to establish a ten-year capital improvement plan.
“COVID's... been a curse and a blessing for us,” Hively said. “It's allowed us to move forward a lot faster than we would have over a longer period of time.”
As the omicron variant surged in Lyon County, doctor appointments at the clinic surged as well. They now almost match pre-pandemic numbers.
“In January [2020], we got 946 medical visits in Emporia,” Hively said. “This last month, we had 906 visits.” The number in Eureka went from 325 in January 2020 to 319 this year.
Hively added that several private doctors are referring patients to the clinic. She's not sure if the reason for that is related to the pandemic.
In other business Tuesday, the board of directors:
- Voted to pay down $100,000 in loan costs over a ten-year period.
- Heard a presentation on how behavioral health patients are being scheduled sooner, taking advantage of no-shows and saving time for the staff.
- Approved the addition to the board of Emporia banker Marilyn Renteria.
