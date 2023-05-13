The Southwick House Board of Directors are preparing to open their search for an executive director, five months after the organization was saved from dissolution following the closing of Plumb Place.
The Southwick House, which takes the maiden name of original Plumb Place benefactor Carrie Plumb, will carry on the legacy and work that Plumb set out to accomplish a century ago. The Board of Directors, which was approved and appointed by the Lyon County District Court, is composed of community members “from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more.”
Board member Jeremy Dorsey said the preparation for the executive director search has come as a “collective sigh of relief” for the board, as recently resolved issues with receivership had tied up the organization’s finances, preventing it from hitting the ground running.
“Really only recently within the past few months have we actually gotten to a point where we now have access to all of our funds,” Dorsey said. “We’re at the point now where we can actually start doing things and start stepping forward.”
On Monday, the board met to establish a domain name, create business phone numbers and emails, begin an engagement process with Wright CPA, give members access to bank cards, debit cards, credit cards, checks and the authorization for financial expenses necessary to post the executive director job description.
“The big work that we’re doing right now is finishing the job description for the executive director,” Dorsey said.
That work includes drafting the job description, settling on salary and benefits and deciding if the position will be full-time or part-time.
“The plan is to be able to pull the trigger and have that job posted sometime next month,” Dorsey added. “I think we can get a lot of work done as an organization to reestablish ourselves but we really are in a position where we need someone who’s hired, who is able to do this full-time and unlike some of our board members, don’t have responsibilities that are pulling us in every direction.”
Once Southwick House has established an executive director, Dorsey hopes it will be able to move forward with re-establishing a funding base — and eventually establishing a new residence.
“A homeless shelter or a transitional housing shelter doesn’t exist unless we have a building,” he said. “So, that’s really our number one priority now is getting that executive director job description done, finding the right candidate and then studying them on the path of getting our nuts and bolts re-established for the foundation of our organization as we build.”
Dorsey said it was unlikely that services can resume before a residence is established.
“Our ambition is that we can get these services back in the community as soon as possible,” he added. “Right now there is a genuine service gap for people who are facing housing issues, for women and women with children who face housing issues. Plumb Place was, with the exception of Shiloh House, maybe one of the only places in Emporia that really had transitional housing available for women and Plumb Place went away.”
With the narrow demographic of individuals in need served by at Shiloh House and the SOS shelter, Dorsey said the people of Emporia have been without this service for too long. However, he added, the work of the Southwick House board provides a sense of hope.
“Plumb Place very much could have just folded once things went south, things could have ceased to be, the funds could’ve been dispersed to whomever and it could’ve just gone away,” Dorsey said. “It was really invigorating to see all of these different women and two men come together and say ‘You know what, Carrie Plumb set a mission up, a long time ago and she laid the foundation to help people and we’re going to keep that mission going, even if it’s not the Plumb mansion anymore, if it’s not Plumb Place anymore, we’re gonna keep the spirit of that alive. I think that is really a testament to our community and the giving nature of the people of Emporia and Lyon County that we weren’t gonna let Plumb Place die. We’re going to keep that mission going. It’s going to change, it’s going to evolve, it’s going to be a little bit different, maybe it will be better, but we didn’t leave it alone. I’m very proud of our board.”
Dorsey encouraged anyone who thinks they or someone they know may be a good candidate for the executive director position to keep an eye out for the job opening in the near future.
