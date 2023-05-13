Southwick House Logo

The Southwick House Board of Directors are preparing to open their search for an executive director, five months after the organization was saved from dissolution following the closing of Plumb Place.

The Southwick House, which takes the maiden name of original Plumb Place benefactor Carrie Plumb, will carry on the legacy and work that Plumb set out to accomplish a century ago. The Board of Directors, which was approved and appointed by the Lyon County District Court, is composed of community members “from different fields and walks of life, including educators, financial accountants, an attorney, social workers, and more.”

