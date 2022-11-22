Emporia High School had five players named to the All-Centennial League First-Team in boys soccer announced on Tuesday.
Captains Alex Mosiman and Diego Reyes were named to the team, as were Rudy Bedolla, Giovanni Garcilazo and Jefry Linares.
Seven Spartans were named honorable mentions: Francesco Sforza, Edwin Maciel, Damian Garcilazo, Carter Granado, Keith Dix, Kevin Magana, and Zander Keosybounheuang.
Head coach Victor Ibarra was also named Coach of the Year.
All-Centennial League First-Team
Easton Bradstreet, Washburn Rural, senior
Cayden Lee, Washburn Rural, senior
Devon Rutschmann, Washburn Rural, junior
Rudy Bedolla, Emporia, junior
Aidan Morrison, Topeka High, senior
Ty Stead, Washburn Rural, senior
Giovanni Garcilazo, Emporia, senior
Jefry Linares, Emporia, senior
Carter Oehme, Manhattan, junior
Alex Mosiman, Emporia, junior
Jake Muller, Hayden, senior
Goalkeeper - Diego Reyes, Emporia, senior
All-Centennial League Honorable Mention
Francesco Sforza, Emporia, senior
Edwin Maciel, Emporia, junior
Ty Schroeder, Hayden, senior
Damien Garcilazo, Emporia, sophomore
Carter Granado, Emporia, sophomore
John Noveroske, Junction City, senior
Jaime Alvarado, Topeka, sophomore
Chris Gomez, Topeka, junior
Konnor Becker, Hayden, senior
Keith Dix, Emporia, sophomore
Jayson Harris, Junction City, junior
Kevin Magana, Emporia, freshman
Thomas Schmidt, Topeka, senior
Avery Adams, Manhattan, senior
Zander Keosybounheuang, Emporia, junior
Simon Pratt, Manhattan, junior
Nate Platt, Junction City, junior
Player of the Year
Easton Bradstreet – Washburn Rural
Newcomer of the Year
Billy Lutz – Topeka High School
Coach of the Year
Victor Ibarra – Emporia High School
