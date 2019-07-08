GARNETT — The Emporia Post 5 A Legion baseball team was swept in its final doubleheader of the regular season, 15-4 and 10-0, Monday night by the Muddogs.
In game one, the Muddogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning, but Emporia answered with a three-run second. Quinn Dold drove in a run as he was hit by a pitch, followed by an RBI single by Drew Hess and a Cam Geitz sacrifice fly.
Post 5 couldn’t hold onto its lead. The Muddogs regained the lead in the second with three runs and tacked on two in the third and eight in the fourth for the mercy-rule victory.
Emporia scored its final run in the fifth on an error.
Hunter Redeker took the loss on the mound, allowing 15 runs on 14 hits and he had three strikeouts.
Logan Thomas was 1-for-1 at the plate with a double.
In game two, Garnett was able to secure a lead early and never looked back. The Muddogs scored five in the first, one in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Garnett held Emporia to two hits, both coming from Bobby Trujillo.
Vance Kinsey took the loss on the mound, surrendering nine runs on eight hits with two strikeouts in three innings.
Post 5 will enter the Zone 3 & 4 Tournament with a 12-15 record. It’ll host the double-elimination tournament beginning on Saturday with an opponent and time to be determined.
