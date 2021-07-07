The 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships launched with an opening ceremony at the Granada Theatre Tuesday evening.
The 251 junior disc golfers — the most in Junior World Championships history — and their families filled the theatre on the eve of the tournament’s first day of competition.
Dynamic Discs CEO Jeremy Rusco greeted the competitors — who came from around 40 different states — and welcomed them to what he called the “disc golf Disneyland.”
“I don’t think there’s any place in the world that has this much disc golf in a 10-minute radius, so soak up all the fun,” he said. “I definitely think that Emporia has embraced disc golf like no other disc golf community and because of that support, we like to think that Emporia knows disc golf.”
Rusco urged the young disc golfers to focus on enjoying themselves and contributing to a positive competitive atmosphere throughout the week.
“Don’t worry about becoming a world champion, because you’ve already made mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, aunt and uncle, brother and sister proud just for coming here to Emporia this week, so keep that in mind,” he said. “ … It’s about how you [carry] yourself on and off the course, so we just want to encourage you to be fun, be positive, be professional and be dynamic all week long.”
PDGA events manager Shawn Sinclair said that he loves amateur tournaments such as this one because he gets to see the professional disc golf stars of the future before they make it big. He listed off several current pros who got their start on the amateur circuit, many of whose names drew excited murmurs from the youthful listeners.
“This next statement is the honest truth: this is my favorite event of the year to come to,” he said. “ … I’m super confident as I look out right now, there are future open world champions in this crowd.”
A Junior World Championships hopeful is 16-year-old Elijah Hogan traveled all the way from Souderton, Pa., for the tournament. However, though his journey was more than 1,200 miles long, he’s no stranger to Emporia. In fact, this is his sixth visit.
“I really enjoy just the positive energy coming from Dynamic, coming from the entire town, so I really enjoy that,” he said. “I also love the disc golf here. … I really love it here.”
It was during a previous trip that he met 16-year-old Seth Davis, formerly of Emporia but now of Pueblo West, Colo.
“Me and Elijah met two years ago at Junior Worlds,” Davis said. “We were just two tall kids and our moms talked on Facebook about, like, homeschool curriculum. And then we met each other and now we’re really good friends and we talk on the phone like once a week.”
Davis said it was nice to be back in his old stomping grounds again for the Junior World Championships.
“I think it’s great and I just get to see all my old homies and just everybody that I used to play with all the time, so it makes it great,” he said.
One of these “old homies” is 15-year-old Emporian Abram Brazzle, who is competing in his second Junior World Championships.
For Hogan, major disc golf tournaments like the one taking place this week are an opportunity to reconvene with some of the most important people in his life.
“A lot of my friends are disc golfers and I can talk to them over like social media or whatnot, but we get to see each other at these big events and it’s really fun,” he said.
Davis said that Emporia was an ideal city to host the Junior World Championships because of how the city has adopted disc golf as a part of its local culture.
“The people, they really embrace disc golf here,” he said. “Pretty much everybody plays here, know what it is, and it’s not hard to jump in with people here and just play because the people are great and the culture is great here.”
Looking ahead to the week’s competition, Hogan said that he’s less concerned with the number on his scorecard and more concerned with the experience.
“I’m just going to try to stay positive,” he said. “I’m hoping maybe to place in the top half, but I’m just hoping I’m going to have fun out there.”
Brazzle said that he was going to spend the last night before play started to prepare his body for the task ahead.
“For tonight, [I’m going to] just relax, rest,” he said. “Your body needs rest before playing disc golf all week.”
The opening round of the 2021 Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships began Wednesday morning and competition will continue through Saturday at courses throughout Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.