The Emporia State soccer team lost a one-goal game against Washburn on the road on Friday and played Fort Hays State to a 1-1 tie in their home opener on Sunday.
The Hornets ran their regular season home unbeaten streak to 24 matches with a 1-1 tie against Fort Hays State on Sunday afternoon. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 18-7 on the match.
The teams were scoreless through the first half despite Emporia State having a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.
The Hornets finally broke the drought just over three minutes into the second half when Aislinn Hughes headed in a corner kick from Joanie Westcoat to give Emporia State a 1-0 lead. Emporia State had an opportunity to go up 2-0 in the 65th minute when Angela Palmer got past the Tiger defense and took a shot that Tiger keeper Isabel Robben blocked right back to her, but Palmer's second shot inched over the cross bar to keep it a one score match.
It remained 1-0 until just over ten minutes remained. After a Tiger free kick, the Hornets could not clear the ball cleanly after several touches. Megan Wilman took a shot from 35 yards out that just got over Mackenzi Goen's hand and bounced in off the post to tie the match in the 80th minute.
Emporia State got off three more shots in the final seven minutes but could not find the net as they settled for the 1-1 tie.
For the match Emporia State took 18 shots with eight on goal compared to just seven shots with three on goal for Fort Hays State.
Emporia State fell to Washburn, 2-1, on Friday night in a non-conference Turnpike Tussle matchup.
Emporia State started the match with a quick push towards the Ichabod goal with Destiny Hoy recording the first shot of the match with only 90 seconds off the clock. The Hornets would record the first three shots of the match with Mackenzie Dimarco forcing a save from the Ichabod goalkeeper in the tenth minute before Aislinn Hughes sent a shot over the crossbar a few minutes later.
The first Washburn shot would come in the 14th minute, forcing Mackenzi Goen to make her first save of the match. Washburn would record an off target shot in the 17th minute before opening the scoring with a goal from Jaedyn Johnson to put the Ichabods in front 1-0. Both teams would record a trio of additional shots in the first half, but neither team added to the total as the Hornets went into the halftime break trailing 1-0.
In the second half, both the Hornets and the Ichabods traded shot attempts throughout the majority of the half. With just under ten minutes remaining, a handball by Washburn inside the box gave Emporia State a penalty kick opportunity. Hannah Woolery stepped to the spot and buried the penalty into the bottom right corner to tie the match 1-1. A few minutes later, with just over seven minutes remaining, Washburn played a ball long into the box that fell to Khloe Schuckman who gave Washburn a 2-1 advantage. The Hornets were able to register one more shot on goal in the final minutes but could not equalize as the Ichabods were able to take the match 2-1 over the Hornets.
Emporia State outshot Washburn 13-12 with Mikayla Lampe, Aislinn Hughes, Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery each recording two on the night. Woolery scored her third goal of the season with the penalty kick in the 81st minute. Seven different Hornets played all 90 minutes in the match and Mackenzi Goen recorded four saves in goal for Emporia State.
Emporia State is back in action on Friday, Sept. 16 when they travel to Neb.-Kearney for their final non-conference match. Kickoff in Kearney, Neb. is set for 7:00 p.m.
