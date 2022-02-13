Serenaded by dueling pianos and sustained by barbecue, Emporia Main Street hosted a sold-out crowd for its Public Improvement Auction at the Granada Theatre Friday night and brought in a gross total of just over $20,000 in the process.
This year was the first time that Emporia Main Street combined its event with live entertainment as the organization brought in HiFi Productions to perform while Bobby D’s Merchant Street catered.
Additionally, the attendees had the opportunity to bid in a silent auction, a live auction and a dessert auction.
Past auctions have funded projects such as the lighting in the farmer’s market lot, creating a historic district and sculptures. This year, the money raised will fund new Emporia Main Street ventures.
“We’ve got some innovative entrepreneurial support and financing programs that are coming online,” said Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods. “We’ve got the ‘fab lab’ with our manager starting on Monday so there’s a series of different prototyping things that we’ll undertake to help existing businesses diversify their product lines and also help entrepreneurs prototype new products or services. And then there’s an educational component where we can expose people to technology that hopefully become Flint Hills Technical College or Emporia State students or work for local industries.”
Woods said there are also “a variety of different infrastructure items that we need to get updated” as the city looks to host more large events again.
Emporia Main Street did not set a fundraising goal for the auction because typically it will not set one if it changes more than two elements of an event from the previous year. Woods said that this year’s event had eight different elements, the live music included.
“We haven’t been able to hold a live auction in two years, so we wanted to do something different and we started talking about what Main Street was to people and we’re usually a ‘work hard, play hard’ group,” Woods said. “We wanted to add something new and fun to the event that went beyond ‘let’s hold a meeting and have people show up and get super formal and stuffy’ because that’s not who we are as a group.”
He said Emporia Main Street chose a dueling pianos show because of its interactive and fun nature and because he and his team thought it would draw a crowd.
“We were right,” he said. “We have a ton of people that have shown up for this event and we’ve had a lot of people express interest in getting involved.”
And while there was no set fundraising goal, Emporia Main Street did set a participation goal, which was to sell out the dinner. That goal was met a week and a half before the event.
Woods encouraged people to go to emporiamainstreet.com because the organization has “several events and support mechanisms that are coming online.”
“Our board has said as soon as we saw some increase in vaccinations and decrease in overall caseload, that our orders were, ‘Hit the gas and let’s go,” he said. “I think this year is going to be exciting for the region and we’re excited to go full-board getting our economy back where it needs to be.”
