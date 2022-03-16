Four Emporia High basketball players earned postseason all-league honors this week.
Senior Gracie Gilpin of the girls basketball team earned first-team All-Centennial League after leading the league in scoring with 18.8 points per game according to sportsinks.com. She finished her career with more than 1,000 points.
Rebecca Snyder, a 6-foot junior post, was named second-team All-Centennial League and will be one of the Spartans’ leaders next season after the graduation of this year’s seniors.
Senior Allie Baker earned honorable mention honors for her performance. While Baker’s name didn’t often show up alongside huge statistical numbers, she was a vital presence on the court offensively and defensively and her listing on the all-league team shows that other coaches recognized that.
The Emporia girls finished the year 17-6 and earned their first state tournament berth since 2015.
On the boys side, Parker Leeds was selected for the honorable mention All-Centennial League team. The junior led his team in scoring this season and firmly established himself as both leader and a playmaker.
The Spartan boys went 4-17 in 2021-22 and will return four of their five starters next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.