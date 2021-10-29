Big Brothers Big Sisters held its first Brews and Bites event at the Granada Theatre Thursday evening.
The inaugural event — which was originally scheduled for August before being postponed due to COVID-19 — brought community members together to sample food and drinks from local vendors while enjoying live music from the Wichita-based cover band Annie Up as well as live and silent auctions.
“It is a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but most importantly it’s to raise awareness about the program being here in Emporia,” said Jacque Wellnitz, BBBS area manager. “Our idea is, we want to serve 100% of the kids in the county and this is a great way for us to get our name out and to share having a good time with the community.”
BBBS — an organization that matches at-risk kids with caring, adult mentors — was able to stay up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic, although Wellnitz said that some inventiveness was required in making matches.
“We found ways that they could interact through Zoom, like doing a scavenger hunt,” she said. “We did pen pals. We also did Battleship at both people’s houses so they could play the game together. We just got really creative and thought outside the box. But now that COVID’s kind of lifted, our matches are getting back together, which is really exciting. It’s special for them to be able to be that connected with each other.”
Wellnitz said there was a slight drop-off in kids and mentors signing up for the program during the pandemic, but she expressed confidence that “we’re going to outgrow that and move forward in a positive direction.”
Thursday evening’s Brews and Bites event was a means toward that end.
People who want to get involved either by signing up as a mentor or by enrolling their kids in the program can find the form to do so at kansasbigs.org.
“That information comes across to us and then we can reach out to you and get it started,” Wellnitz said.
She encouraged anyone who felt the desire to help out their community by volunteering to be a mentor to sign up but also added that people who don’t see themselves as mentors can still play a role.
“If you feel like you want to help but volunteering maybe isn’t your thing, come support us at these events or just spread the information,” she said. “It’s really important and special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.