They used to say in football that a tie was like kissing your sister. But in rodeo, it can still move you closer to final victory.
Jess Pope of Waverly finished in a three-way tie for second place Thursday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo bareback bronc competition. But he gained ground on his closest rival for the overall title.
Pope picked up 87 points riding Pejuta Haka. An online check shows that horse’s name means “medicine root” in Lakota.
“You have to be agile,” Pope told TwisTed Rodeo. “You have to be able to keep hold of (the horses) and track then where they are going like you’re in baseball, but then you have to be able to take a hit like a football, too.”
With two go-rounds to go, Pope leads the NFR with 693 total points and $149,127 in winnings. He earned $17,410 for Thursday night’s ride.
Kaycee Feild missed the prize money, so Pope added to that lead in the race for number-one in the world in bareback. Pope’s newest challenger for the lead is Texan Leighton Berry, who won Thursday’s go-round with 88 points.
Pope’s younger brothers, Ty and Judd, flew back to Kansas to take care of farm chores. But his fiancé is staying alongside him in Las Vegas. Sydney Odle is scheduled to wed Pope in May.
“She ain’t scared to lead a prayer before I leave the hotel room, before I get on and everything else,” Pope said.
