Jess Pope (2).JPG

Jess Pope of Waverly, shown in December 2021, is leading in bareback bronc riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with two nights to go.

 Photo courtesy Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/

The Emporia Gazette

They used to say in football that a tie was like kissing your sister. But in rodeo, it can still move you closer to final victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.