On June 6, Sacha McNack, an Oklahoma City woman, died after she lost control of her Cadillac, over-correcting and crashing into a tree alongside the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia.
Three children, Alexander Wilson, 8, Madelynn McNack, 6, and Joey McNack, 2, survived the accident with serious injuries.
Brandi James, wife of Sean James, the former U.S. Navy medic that pulled the three children from the wreck, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Wilson and the children to help them begin to adjust to their new normal.
Aaron Wilson, Alex’s father, says the kids lost almost everything they had in the wreck.
“Everything that they had that was newer,” Wilson said. “And then on top of that the guy that Sacha was renting a house from, he threw all their stuff out on the curb after this accident.”
Wilson said Sacha’s rent was paid up to the first of the month, and when he contacted the police, they told him he would have to get a lawyer and press charges in civil court.
“I went by and tried to grab what I could but it was mainly like, I mean we wanted to have something to remember her by like maybe a shirt or two but we didn’t get a chance to get any of that,” Wilson said.
In addition to their possessions, Maddie, Sacha’s daughter, suffered a spinal injury.
“She’s doing pretty good considering the circumstances. They say she’ll probably be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Maddie is currently about 30 minutes away, after her grandmother had her moved closer to the family.
“She’s there because her grandmother, Sacha’s mom, got her put there, to be closer to her, but she, I don’t think she’s been able to make her way up there a lot,” Wilson said. “I did take the kids to see them, to see her, up there, but with COVID, I guess it’s really bad right now so they are not trying to let the younger kids around her too much.”
“I’ve seen them tell people that they will never [walk] again and then they have,” Wilson said. “She’s a pretty strong little girl.”
Wilson’s son, Alex, also sustained an injury to his head.
“My son, he had a head injury. He was pretty banged up for a few days but he’s been doing pretty well besides, you know,” Wilson said. “I’m gonna have to get them a counselor or somebody to talk to now they’re starting to talk about it a little bit more…They’re pretty hurt, though.”
Wilson is currently living in Moore, Oklahoma with all of his kids and Joey, Sacha’s son.
“I think that Maddie’s dad is going to try to get her, but [Sacha’s family] asked me if I could take Joey,” Wilson said, explaining that the family wanted Joey to stay with his siblings. “He’s been with me since all this has happened.”
“Maddie isn’t biologically mine, but I basically kind of raised her,” he said.
“It’s just kinda hard to believe,” Wilson said. “I just never would expect anything like this to happen.”
“I’m hurt more for the kids cause this is, it’s just not right for them to not have a mom at such a young age,” Wilson said.
According to James, the creator of the fundraiser, “The money raised will be used to help Maddie with her transition to life in a wheelchair. Her home will need to be retrofitted to accommodate her disability. The family will need a handicap compatible vehicle to take Maddie to appointments and therapy. The children will need grief counseling.”
“Any additional money raised will be put into a trust fund for the children to pay for college, technical school training, or whatever the children decide to do with it once they are of legal age,” James said on the fundraiser's webpage.
To support the family, visit gofund.me/3045560c.
