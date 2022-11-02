If you noticed the rescheduling of games or time changes this past football season, know this, it wasn’t due to positive post-COVID tests or school administrative issues but rather the dearth of officials.
The lack of officials for high school and youth sporting events in Kansas is a fact. Some weeks there just aren’t enough stripes to cover contest assignments, hence the scheduling quandaries.
But why is there a shortage of officials?
“There are a number of factors without question about why we’re seeing the trend in the current state of affairs,” Kansas State High School Activities Association assistant director Jeremy Holaday told the Emporia Gazette.
But the consensus is that toxic behavior is creating an exodus within officiating. Holaday referenced a 2020 survey conducted by Officially Human, a game officials advocacy group, that indicated 55% of officials said that verbal abuse by fans, coaches and parents is the No. 1 reason they quit.
“When for the most part, you’re giving up your afternoon or night to go do something away from your friends or family, you want to have a good time doing it,” he said. “Officiating for the most part is an avocation. And you want to have fun when you’re doing your avocation.”
National Federation of State High School Sports CEO Karissa Niehoff echoed Holiday’s comments.
“Why am I going to give up six hours of my life, probably leave my longstanding actual profession early, to go get paid something that barely covers my gas, my uniform, maybe it gets me $25-$30 at the end of the day,” she asked. “They do it because they love kids. And when they’re not welcomed, when they’re not treated with respect, they say, ‘Why would I continue to do this?’”
Holaday said there were more than 1300 officials registered statewide in 2011-12. Now the figure is hovering around 1100.
“We’re down over 200 just football officials available for a Friday night,” he added.
With five officials per game, that impacts 40 games across Kansas.
“You’ll hear fans complain about calls,” Holaday said. “What’s crazy is though they’ll complain about a call, and they’re not even close to correct of what that call is. But they watch football on TV Saturdays and Sundays. Well, the rules are not the same. The reality is, ‘No, that’s the Saturday rule and the Sunday rule, that’s not the rule on Friday night.’”
Kansas is representative of what is happening nationwide. Between pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, an alarming decrease of nearly 50,000 officials occurred nationally. The New York Times was told by the NFHS that officials have been followed to their vehicles, attacked by players and hit by objects thrown by fans.
Niehoff said the deficit in officiating personnel has been trending for a while, noting it has been a slow burn.
“About 10 years ago, we started to realize, my goodness, we don’t have enough officials,” she said. “The young ones don’t stay with us. The older ones are going to age out soon. We’ve got an issue on our hands.”
And so, with a dwindling supply of officials, scheduling has been adversely impacted. Holaday said he registered to coach football this year and frequently called to officiate games regardless of his limited field experience.
“I get an email every day seeing if I can work,” he said. “And I’m a first-year football official. To me, that explains it’s really needed. Because if a first-year football official is getting asked to work nearly every day because we can’t find people to work, that’s a bit of an issue.”
But it becomes a vicious cycle. If a newbie official assigned to a state playoff game gets a couple of calls wrong due to inexperience and is subsequently harassed and bullied, then the probability of him or her quitting becomes elevated.
“We had a bunch of first-year officials working big-time varsity games,” Holaday said. “Ideally, you want first-year officials to feel their way into the water a little bit, get their feet wet and get better, better and better before they really take on some big competition. We don’t really have that luxury right now.”
Niehoff said officials feel there isn’t enough collaboration or mentoring or strong support systems at grassroots/local levels.
“We’re trying to give athletic directors, coaches and school administrators toolkits, suggestions, PSAs. Anything we can do to give them the tools they need to protect the official’s experience,” she said. “But also get at fan behavior. And it’s getting tough.”
Some policies have been created to deal with unruly and disrespectful behavior. But can you control someone’s character and personality? Can you really enforce it? Last year the KSHSAA implemented a policy that states, “If a player, coach or fan were to be ejected from a contest due to contact towards an official — physical or verbal — that is a detriment to the official, the offending party will be suspended for one contest.” But Holaday said the ejection reports haven’t been subsiding and that it’s a question of self-accountability.
“It’s really just going to come down to people looking at themselves in the mirror and asking, ‘Do I really want to be remembered for that?’”
