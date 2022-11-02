If you noticed the rescheduling of games or time changes this past football season, know this, it wasn’t due to positive post-COVID tests or school administrative issues but rather the dearth of officials.

The lack of officials for high school and youth sporting events in Kansas is a fact. Some weeks there just aren’t enough stripes to cover contest assignments, hence the scheduling quandaries.

