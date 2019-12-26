After talking with a number of people about the partisan impeachment vote, this caused great confusion to the less politically informed, as these people think that Donald Trump will have to leave the White House.
Donald Trump is still the President, and the Republican-controlled Senate will require a two-thirds vote, and impeachment isn’t going to happen.
Impeachment is a suicide pact for the Democrats. The public can recognize a con job when they see both sides of the coin.
Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said, “He’s uncovered two major money laundering/bribery schemes involving Joe Biden, Obama Administration.” Giuliani said, “there are two major schemes, one for 7.5 billion and the other one for 5 billion in money laundering that went on during the Obama Administration, and part of it involved Joe Biden, the bribery part. So how in the world can Trump be impeached for doing the right thing and why has the FBI not investigated this corruption?”
Yovanovitch was removed for denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to the US and spill the beans on Dem corruption. This is what I call obstructing justice, and this enabled Ukrainian collusion.
Giuliani says “he has audio recordings to back up his story that also implicates Barack Obama in the scandal. This is a multi-million dollar scandal involving Joe Biden.”
This news is hard to find in the elite-controlled media around the globe. A plutocratic elite owns the big media and controls the government through their ownership of the media, which is an interlocking combine with the deep state.
What is concealed from the public is the government within the government.
KB Thomas Jr.
Emporia
The Republicans SUPPORT The Criminal, Liar, Bully, Traitor. They have elevated Trump above Jesus Christ. Any glimmer of respect for you, KB, is now totally Gone!
Trump is a Crook, should be LOCKED UP!
