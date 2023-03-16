Lyon County Courthouse

County Engineer Chip Woods and Assistant Engineer Jim Brull presented the Lyon County Commission with plans to apply for the Kansas Department of Transportation cost-share funding for a base stabilization project on Road 110 at its meeting Thursday morning.

Without the cost-share program, Brull said, the project would cost around $1.5 million. With the cost share program, a large percentage of the project could be covered by the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.