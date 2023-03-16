County Engineer Chip Woods and Assistant Engineer Jim Brull presented the Lyon County Commission with plans to apply for the Kansas Department of Transportation cost-share funding for a base stabilization project on Road 110 at its meeting Thursday morning.
Without the cost-share program, Brull said, the project would cost around $1.5 million. With the cost share program, a large percentage of the project could be covered by the state.
“With the cost share program, it’s kind of like the bridge south of Hartford, we got that on the cost share program,” Brull explained. “The county has to let the project with their own money and then KDOT reimburses us.”
Commissioners instructed Woods and Brull to proceed on applying for the base stabilization project. A decision on a second project, a new bridge near the century-old Rocky Ford Bridge, will be made at a later date. The county applied for the cost share program for the $3.6 million bridge project in August 2022, but was not selected. If the county is selected this year, its share would be 15% of the project, around $754,000.
Woods also presented commissioners with a quote from Foley Rental for the purchase of a used Cat HH120ES excavator-mounted hammer. Woods said the county has used the hammer enough that it would save money in the long run to purchase it. Commissioners approved the quote for $23,900 to be paid from the multi-year fund.
Additionally, the commission approved an application for an open-cut permit for Skillman Construction, LLC for installing the sewer connection on Prairie Street for the new Road and Bridge facilities. Woods said the county will have to close parts of Prairie St. for several days during the sewer line work, weather permitting. No start date was announced.
Commissioner approved resigning a contract for the Sheriff’s Office to renew the medical contract for the jail. The three-year contract price has increased from around $250,000 a year to $272,000.
“With inflation, wages and salary, that probably wasn’t far out of line with what they needed to do,” Jail Director Jay Whitney said, adding that the contract includes a provision that the contract cannot increase more than 1.5% through 2024. Additionally, he said, the contract is still cheaper than providing health care in-house.
“With the cost of nursing, if we hire a nurse like we did back [around 2011], we are still below what it would cost us,” Undersheriff John Koelsch said. “We had an RN and LPN back then and salaries of nurses have greatly increased in the past 12 years. So we are still in good shape.”
Commissioners also signed a letter of support for Lyon County Commissioners to participate in the KDHE Healthy Families Outreach, Prevention, and Early Intervention Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.