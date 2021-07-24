City commissioners are at odds over how best to handle a parcel of land that was purchased for $1 million and annexed into city limits earlier this year.
On Wednesday, the city commission took up a request from Emporia Enterprises to rezone the 88-acre property at 1501 E. Logan Ave., 1503 E. Logan Ave. and 1201 S. Weaver St. from agricultural use to light industrial. The commission had purchased that land — which is adjacent to Industrial Park 3 — in February for $1 million, theoretically for industrial use, although no developer has yet approached the city about establishing itself there.
Kent Heermann of Emporia Enterprises made the rezoning request so that the land would be “shovel-ready,” thus making it more enticing for potential developers.
But the request was denied by a 6-1 vote in the planning commission after a public hearing on May 18. Therefore, in order for the request to be granted, it would have required a supermajority in the city commission on Wednesday.
However, only three commissioners supported the request when four were needed, with Vice Mayor Becky Smith and Commissioner Susan Brinkman holding out against it.
Consequently, Commissioner Jon Geitz rescinded the motion he’d made to approve the request and the commission pivoted to send it back to the planning commission for further consideration. That substitute motion — which was made by Mayor Rob Gilligan — passed 4-1, with Geitz opposed.
Planning and Zoning Specialist Joe Foster — whose last day in that role will be Friday, July 30 — said that the planning commission will likely get around to reconsidering the request in its August or September meeting.
“It’ll go back to the planning commission for them to review it in further detail,” Foster said. “That will probably mean that the applicant has the opportunity to present new information if they have it. That was specifically the request of the commission.”
The planning commission can either change its decision about the request or deny it again. Either way, the request will make its way back to the city commission, and it seems that however the planning commission responds to the request’s second go-around will determine how the city commission votes in the future.
For both Brinkman and Smith, the fact that the planning commission voted so overwhelmingly against granting the rezoning request significantly shifted the scales in their decision-making.
“We have a planning and zoning board for a reason,” Smith said. “That board has done its due diligence. It has gathered the information to the best of their ability. An overwhelming majority was against it. If it was 3-3 or something close, that’s one thing, but when a majority of that board is against that zoning at the moment, that makes me have pause and I don’t want to go against a major majority like that.”
Brinkman — who, along with Gilligan, opposed the initial purchase of the property due to its price — said that, even though she understood that Emporia Enterprises’ intention for the land was to put it to industrial use, the planning commission’s denial of the rezoning request was an example of “checks and balances.”
“We appoint a planning and zoning committee and these folks are dedicated to studying the issue, and they see a lot more of the documents,” she said. “They’re like our boots on the ground representing taxpayers. So, you know, if you have a vote where there’s maybe an outlier, that’s a little different than where you have 6-1 no. So I felt like we probably didn’t have all of the information that we needed to make this very important decision if six of them said, ‘No, this is not a good idea right now.’”
The planning commission voted against the request after a public hearing in which people who live in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the property in question as well as some members of the general public expressed their opposition to rezoning at this time. They expressed concerns about the impact on property value, noise and light pollution, water quality and how exactly the property would be used in the future.
“The concern of the planning commission was that — and some of the neighbors — was that they didn’t know how that property was going to be used as light industrial, and there’s a number of industrial uses that are allowed outright,” Foster said. “And the fear is, you don’t know what’s going in. It could be a number of industrial uses.”
Geitz said that he was surprised that the request to rezone didn’t pass in the city commission because he thought it was apparent when the land was acquired “at an industrial land price, it kind of precludes the use of that land for other things.”
“Industrial land, commercial ground is worth more than residential ground just because of the tax base and the sales tax generated by those users versus a homeowner,” he said. “I would expect that once the majority of the commission decided to acquire that land, I thought it was going to be rezoned. But again, I was one of the three. We needed four.”
However, Smith said that when she voted in favor of acquiring the land in February, it wasn’t inevitable to her then that industrial use was the only possibility for it.
“In my mind, we were not assigning something to it at that point,” she said. “If that was the case, then we could have passed zoning right then.”
For Smith, voting to rezone the land so early on, before there was any imminent development on the horizon, limited the commission’s options for how to use the land in the future.
“I knew we needed to purchase the land back when we bought it, but I also knew it would be very important for us to decide the best use of it later on,” she said. “I understand that it’s across from an industrial site, but there’s also housing across there too. Before we lock ourselves into any kind of use and then have to jump through these hoops again if somebody different were to come along, I would rather have a use for that land come in front of us and then we can decide what the best zoning for that use would be.”
Foster said that the beginning-to-end process of approving a rezoning request can take 60-90 days. Heermann believes that the property has the highest potential for development because it is large enough for most developers’ needs and it already has utilities in place. However, the potential 60-90 day wait for rezoning is more than most developers are willing to bear.
“They won’t even look at you,” Heermann said. “They’ll just move on down the road if you don’t have property ready to go. In order to be competitive, you need to have land shovel-ready.”
That was Geitz’s thought process when he moved to approve the rezone.
“To me, it’s important to get rid of as many contingencies as possible when we’re competing for industrial development because incentives at the state level are pretty similar in communities across the state, and if one community is easier to work with than the other, I’d assume that would be where the future growth would go,” he said.
However, while Brinkman acknowledged that rezoning the land to industrial use now might have some advantages, she didn’t think that waiting to rezone it would cause issues down the road.
“If you have a shovel-ready parcel, that’s going to be more attractive. I would not argue with that at all,” she said. “At the same time, if you have a good-fit industry or business that wants to be in our community for the right incentive type of package, that’s right for our labor force, for where we want to grow, then I don’t think that that’s a hindrance at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.