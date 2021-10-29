TOPEKA – Down 50-0 with less than two minutes left in the season, Emporia High seniors Cam Geitz and Kaden Woydziak connected for a 16-yard touchdown. That play was a microcosm of the Spartans’ defining trait this year: despite the adversity, they never gave up.
Nevertheless, Emporia’s season came to an end Friday night with a 57-6 loss at Seaman in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
The emotion was palpable after the game. For the eight Spartan seniors, it was a brutal way for their careers to close. For the others, it was a disappointing way to wrap up a season rife with hardship.
And yet, there was still reason for everyone to hold their heads up high.
“The one thing I can say – I’ve said it all year – there was no quit,” said Emporia head coach Keaton Tuttle. “There was never one time and it would have been really easy to and people could almost even understand how they could. But that’s a group of seniors who are going to be pretty successful in life because they led the charge and they didn’t let anybody quit. Did we get down? Sure. But it didn’t matter. They didn’t quit.”
And the Spartans (1-8) sure got down quickly against Seaman on Friday. The Vikings (6-3) scored on their second play from scrimmage, a 77-yard run by quarterback Camden Barta. They scored again three minutes later and by halftime, they led 36-0.
Meanwhile, the Emporia offense struggled to get into a rhythm. While the Spartans generated more production in the running game than they did when they played Seaman on Oct. 8, success in the passing game proved elusive until the game’s final minutes.
“I thought we ran the ball better,” Tuttle said. “We didn’t throw it as well as I’d hoped we were going to. We were missing some guys up front. That’s out of their control. That’s out of our control. It just is what it is.”
The Vikings outgained the Spartans 446-109, including 311-38 in yards passing.
Much of the difficulty Emporia faced this year was its sheer youth and it was like that again on Friday. But Tuttle said that that would only benefit his younger players in the future.
“Going forward, they’re going to be prepared,” he said. “That’s the nice thing about it.”
But he wasn’t ready to start looking ahead to next year yet.
“We talk about ends, and you know it’s going to happen. You just never know when,” he said. “Unfortunately, this first group of seniors I’ve ever had, it ends tonight. It’s unfortunate, but that’s life. That’s football. That’s the career. It’s how it goes.”
Of course, at some point it’ll be time to move on, but even when that happens, Tuttle will never forget this team, the first one he’s ever taken from start to finish as a head coach. And the thing that he’ll always remember this group for is its determination.
“We were small in numbers, but they weren’t small in heart,” he said. “They had a lot of it. And it didn’t matter if we lose 22-6 or a game we should have won 36-32. When it was Monday, all right, let’s go back to work. There was no question about it. That’s exactly what they did every time.”
And his first senior class – comprised of Cam Geitz, Trey Templeton, Kaden Woydziak, Kadyn Galbreath, Jay Orozco, Hunter Lewis, Adin Lantz and Noah Chambers – will always stick with him.
“Those seniors have big shoes to fill,” he said. “Were there a small number of them? Sure. But there’s not any two of them, for sure. They’re all unique and we’re going to miss every single one of them. They’re always going to have a special place with me, being that first team. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Now, upon completing his first season at the helm, Tuttle is still confident that he made the right choice and that he’s precisely where he’s supposed to be. And while this year’s record wasn’t what anyone wanted it to be, he’s also confident that the future is bright.
“We’re going to get it turned around,” he said. “It’s going to take some time and some hard work. We know that. But it’s all part of it. That’s the joy of this job.”
SEAMAN 57, EMPORIA 6
Emporia (1-8) – 0; 0; 0; 6; – 6
Seaman (6-3) – 14; 22; 14; 7; – 57
SCORING PLAYS
Seaman – Barta 77-yard rush (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Bloom 1-yard rush (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Barta 17-yard pass to Vargas (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Barta 32-yard pass to Gormley (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Barta 10-yard pass to Stallbaumer (conversion good)
Seaman – Barta 10-yard pass to Vargas (Wilhem kick)
Seaman – Bloom 1-yard run (Wilhem kick)
Emporia – Geitz 16-yard pass to Woydziak (conversion no good)
Seaman – Vargas 87-yard kickoff return
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Emporia: Keys 10-44, Trujillo 2-7, Geitz 22-7, Galbreath 1-3. Seaman: Barta 5-83, Bloom 14-39, Stallbaumer 2-7, Huston 2-5,
RECEIVING – Emporia: Woydziak 3-31, Leeds 5-13, Keys 1-3. Seaman: Gormley 6-120, Stallbaumer 6-111, Vargas 4-44, Colley 2-37.
PASSING – Emporia: Geitz: 9-15-0 47 yards. Seaman: Barta: 18-20-0 312 yards, Huston 0-1-0 0 yards.
