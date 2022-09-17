The Emporia High School cross country and gymnastics teams were in action on Saturday.
The cross country team competed at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City on Saturday. The boys placed eighth and the girls 11th.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 9:24 pm
The Emporia High School cross country and gymnastics teams were in action on Saturday.
The cross country team competed at the Baldwin Invitational in Baldwin City on Saturday. The boys placed eighth and the girls 11th.
Head coach Michael Robinson noted the teams performed better than the results show.
"Overall, it was a nice morning to race, and our kids competed hard,” Robinson said. "I told them that's all I was asking for today. For them to just get in the race and compete, and see where they ended up. It's a competitive meet and a great one to have on the schedule at this point in the season.”
Daghyn True led the boys with a time of 17:05.06 for a 13th-place finish. He was followed by Eli Hauff (18:53.76, 68th), Gideon Lowery (18:54.86, 69th) and Zane Basler (19:05.85, 72nd).
Micah Sheffy-Harris paced the girls with a time of 20:52.52, good for 31st place. Following Sheffy-Harris was Elizabeth Willhite (22:27.19, 59th), Maryn True (22:28.78, 62nd) and Allison Curtis (22:39.94, 67th).
Leanna Lewis led the girls JV team with a 13th place finish at 23:08.48.
Emporia will next run at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence next weekend.
The gymnastics team placed 10th as a team and had three top 15 individual event finishers at the Shawnee Mission North Invite on Saturday.
Journey Walburn placed 25th in the all-around with a score of 29.15. Laney Cooper was 28th with a score of 28.95.
Walburn finished 10th in floor with a score of 8.6 and Cooper’s score of 8.4 was good for 14th. Cooper was also 15th in vault with a score of 8.65.
Emporia will host its home meet on Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.