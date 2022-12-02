The Emporia High School girls basketball team began its season with a 57-44 victory over Ottawa on Friday night.
Emporia was trailing 8-7 late in the opening quarter, but it would not trail the remainder of the game as it closed the frame on a 7-1 run to take a 15-9 lead. It then used a 10-3 run to begin to pull away in the second quarter and take a 32-22 lead into the half. The Lady Spartans were in control of the game for the entire second half.
While head coach Carolyn Dorsey was pleased with the win, she felt the team could have put forth a better effort, particularly on the defensive end.
“We'll take the win, that's for sure,” Dorsey said. “But, I'm pretty disappointed with our defensive effort. We pride ourselves on our defense and that's been a staple of our program and if we want to beat the teams in our league, we're going to have to be a heck of a lot better defensively going forward.”
Emporia was led by Rebecca Snyder and Addie Kirmer, who each had 17 points. Emeil Bennett was also in double figures with 10 points. While Dorsey was pleased with what they did, she felt they could have done more.
“I think both of them stepped up and hit some plays and that's what we expect from those two,” Dorsey said. “They're going to be our key scorers for sure. That being said, I think both of them didn't finish well. Rebecca did a nice job cleaning up the rim and they double-teamed her quite a bit. Kirmer had some big place for us, but I still think we missed a lot of easy shots.”
Emporia will return to action next Thursday, Dec. 8 when it begins the Paul Terry Classic against Wichita Trinity at 6:30 p.m. Dorsey is hoping the team learned something tonight that will be a benefit moving forward.
“We got on them pretty hard in the locker room because I know what they're capable of and they're not there yet,” Dorsey said. “We kind of knew there would be jitters. They're excited to start the season and a lot of them are in new roles. A lot of them don't yet understand the discipline that it takes to win those big games where you need to grind out a win in a low-scoring game. Ottawa is a tough team that plays a lot of good teams in that league and they’re better than a lot of people think. We found ways to do it down the stretch and ultimately, we'll take it, we're going to learn from it and they'll be better because of it.”
