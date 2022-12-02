The Emporia High School girls basketball team began its season with a 57-44 victory over Ottawa on Friday night.

Emporia was trailing 8-7 late in the opening quarter, but it would not trail the remainder of the game as it closed the frame on a 7-1 run to take a 15-9 lead. It then used a 10-3 run to begin to pull away in the second quarter and take a 32-22 lead into the half. The Lady Spartans were in control of the game for the entire second half.

