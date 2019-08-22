I love cantaloupe season. Those weird, webbed, tan balls are full of light orange goodness.
Cantaloupes are part of the muskmelon family, full of vitamins A, B and C, along with vitamin K, folate, potassium, magnesium, copper and the ever popular and very necessary fiber.
Few things are more disappointing than an under-ripe cantaloupe. Here are some pointers from whfoods.com on choosing a good one:
Pick it up and feel its weight. Does it feel fuller and heavier than you would expect it to? If so, that’s a good thing, because it’s an indication of the cantaloupe’s ripeness.
Tap on the cantaloupe and listen to the sound it makes. If the sound is dull and also deep, that’s another indication that you’re holding a ripe cantaloupe. But if the sound is higher and hollow, your cantaloupe is probably not ripe.
If you press gently on the top of a ripe cantaloupe (the stem end, where the vine was attached) with your thumb, you should feel it give way very slightly. If that spot gives way substantially, to the point of feeling genuinely soft or even squishy, the cantaloupe is probably overripe. A quick check around different areas of the cantaloupe is also a good idea at this point so you can make sure that there is no bruising or damage.
The appearance of a ripe versus unripe cantaloupe is also different. The rind of a ripe cantaloupe (meaning the outermost layer beneath the netting) is typically going to be cream-colored or yellow or golden but not green or gray. The rind of an unripe cantaloupe is more likely to contain some green or gray.
Smelling the bottom of the cantaloupe (also called the blossom end, opposite from the stem end where the vine was attached) can also be helpful in determining its ripeness. Unripe cantaloupes are likely to have a very faint smell, or no smell at all. Ripe cantaloupes are likely to have that spectacular cantaloupe aroma — but not in an overpowering way. If the fragrance is overly strong, the cantaloupe may be overripe.
We never thought about washing off our melons when we were kids, but these days, you better just go ahead. Under cold, running water, scrub the outside of the cantaloupe with bristle-brush. For an extra measure of safety, you can dunk it in a bowl of lemon-water, or swab it with a cloth soaked in lemon juice.
The easiest way to peel the cantaloupe is to cut it in half, stem-to-blossom ends. Use a large spoon to scoop out the seeds — this is much easier than a pumpkin, so don’t worry!
Place the cantaloupe halves face down on a clean cutting surface, and cut them in half in the same direction. Depending on the size of your fruit, the quarters can be halved again or cut into thirds — it’s up to you.
The fruit slices should now be easy to hold in one hand, while one pass of the blade between fruit and ring should cleanly remove it. If you see any white or green bits left, trim those off.
Store the cut fruit in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. If you notice areas of darker orange, that’s a signal to eat it up fast.
There have been magnificent muskmelons at the Emporia Farmers Market this summer, but the quantity is down. If you go at 5 p.m. Wednesdays or 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, you will get the best pick. The market is held in the Seventh Avenue parking lot off of Merchant Street.
Here’s a fantastic cantaloupe recipe I first had at the late, lamented Emporia wine bar Euphoria. Let’s get cooking!
Cantaloupe Bisque
1 large cantaloupe
2 1/2 cups orange juice
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
Salt, to taste
Honey, to taste
Mint sprigs, for serving
Cube the melon, and place everything in a large bowl and process until smooth with an immersion blender, mashing and stirring as you go. You could also do it in batches in a food processor or blender. Keep cold, serve cold. A dollop of yogurt in the center is pretty for serving.
