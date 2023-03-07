Hundreds of community members gathered at the William Lindsay White Auditorium Monday evening to celebrate the life of Allison “Alli” Hope Hess.
“Forever A Spartan” shirts peeked through a sea of red, gold and black as community members, high school classmates and friends joined the Hess family in celebrating Alli’s life.
The daughter of Eric and Kari Hess, Alli passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the age of 16, leaving behind her parents and two siblings, Aubree and Drew.
Alli was known for her enthusiasm for life. As shared by many community members in the days following her passing, to be known by Alli was to be loved by her.
Alli was an active member of Emporia High School, where she participated on the volleyball team, student council, SALT program and basketball team. A dedicated athlete, Alli was also a member of the Emporia Volleyball Academy, Wheat State basketball team and helped coach Spartan Spring League Basketball.
She was also a faithful member of the 12th Ave Baptist Church in Emporia. A devout Christian, Alli had a passion for sharing her love of God with others and participated in the church’s Venue 12 Youth Group.
Pastor Garen Forsythe of the 12th Avenue Baptist Church officiated the celebration of life services. Forsythe encouraged everyone to allow God to help them through their troublesome times and find comfort in their faith.
“Perhaps there is someone today that was like me, that you are facing death today and you really have no hope,” Forsythe said. “If that’s you today, I want you to know that the family would want you to know that Alli would have pointed you to Jesus. That’s what she would do and that’s what she would have wanted done.”
Jordan Young, a teacher and coach at Emporia Middle School spoke of his time coaching Alli and bonding with her at church. Young listed the qualities of a star athlete, the qualities that Alli exuded every day.
“We want our athletes to be motivated, we want them to be passionate, disciplined, committed, optimistic, persistent, supportive, competitive, confident and probably the most important, coachable,” Young said. “Eric and Kari, she was all 10 of those. All 10 of those, every single day. You guys raised such a beautiful warrior … it’s no wonder God needed that warrior for his army. He needed this warrior.”
Alli’s family highlighted her faith in God, sharing stories and passages that Alli had highlighted in her Bible.
“I appreciated and cherished every memory we ever made. She means everything to me,” Aubree Hess said of her sister. “But I know that she is with God. That she is happy and she’s free. Because she was the most beautiful Christian girl I ever knew. She was always reading her Bible and her devotionals every night. Her faith was truly beautiful.”
Kari Hess offered the closing remarks, asking those in attendance to take comfort in the fact that Alli went peacefully into God’s arms and thanking the community for their support.
“Throughout our children’s lives, we have always told them to find the good in everything,” she said. “Even when it’s hard, or when it wasn’t turning out the way that they wanted. When the calls didn’t go our way or when the game didn’t end in our favor. Those of you that know and love our family know that this is a work in progress for us because we are extremely competitive. Even in the darkness of the most challenging times in this process, we have felt the goodness of God and the love of this community.”
The Hess family has established a memorial fund in memory of Alli, which will benefit community efforts that she supported. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alli Hess Memorial Fund at the ESU Foundation, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
