The Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams each took first place at their home tournament at Flint Hills Lanes on Tuesday.
The Spartan girls collected 1,980 pins to edge out Hayden’s 1,970. Topeka High finished third with 1,717.
Olivia Boettcher placed third individually at 519 while Brittany Mohling was sixth at 510, Darby Hauff was seventh at 505, Danika Williams was ninth at 437, Faith Welborn was 11th at 390 and Aneese Jones was 13th at 336.
The Emporia boys finished with 2,698 pins. Topeka High was second with 2,452 and Hayden was third with 2,169.
Josh Lawrence finished first individually at 664 and was followed by Khalil Sanchez in second at 658. Chase Swift was fourth at 648, Owen Ruge was fifth at 639, Colton Swift was sixth at 614 and Adam Kamprath was 18th at 484.
Sanchez's score included a 290 game.
The Spartans will return to the lanes in another home meet on Monday.
