Regionally, October means area football teams are in the district-matchup part of their schedules, which can have postseason ramifications. Both Madison High School and Chase County High School face formidable district opponents tonight.
11-man
11-man
Olpe (3-2) vs. Caney Valley (4-1)
Olpe High School will resume on-field action in Caney after having last Friday off due to a Northern Heights forfeit. The Eagles will play out of district again as they continue facing challenging opponents. Caney Valley High School is a 2A program riding a three-game win streak.
Northern Heights (0-5) vs. Central Heights (2-3)
The Wildcats are ineligible for postseason play due to last Friday’s forfeit to Olpe but will finish out their schedule. They face Central Heights, who are under .500. Northern Heights lost to Jayhawk Linn High School two weeks ago, 13-58.
8-man
Madison (4-1) vs. Cair Paravel (2-3)
Madison High School plays district foe Cair Paravel High School on the road this evening. Cair Paravel lost to Burlingame last week, 20-57. The Bulldogs are fresh off a win against Lyndon High School and a 325-yard rushing performance (on 43 carries) by offensive threat Bryson Turner.
Chase County (4-1) vs. Lyndon (4-1)
Chase County High School meets Lyndon High School away after winning a lopsided, one-quarter week-five contest against Maranatha Christian Academy. Lyndon will provide the Bulldogs with more of a challenge.
Lebo (3-2) vs. Hartford (0-5) @ Lebo
Lebo High School squares off against Lyon County League/District 1 rival Hartford High School tonight. The Wolves are on a 3-0 win streak, blanking Marais Des Cygnes Valley 64-0 in week five. The winless Jaguars will have their hands full against Lebo.
