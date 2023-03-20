Preliminary hearings for two suspects in a break-in and burglary at the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County are set for April, following two first appearances this month.
Jacobsen Eells, 23, of Topeka, and Kathryn Culbert, 25, of Eureka, both face charges of burglary of a non-dwelling, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
