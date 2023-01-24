The date is now official for a town hall meeting in Emporia explaining a new federal law for veterans.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 12:49 pm
The date is now official for a town hall meeting in Emporia explaining a new federal law for veterans.
Emporia American Legion Post 5, 2921 West 12th Avenue, will host a discussion of the PACT Act Saturday, February 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
The PACT Act, approved by Congress last year, provides extended eligibility for health care for combat veterans who served in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and after the September 11 attacks.
One highly-promoted part of the law is that “new presumptive conditions” for coverage are included for exposure to radiation, Agent Orange, Persian Gulf toxins and burn pit exposures.
The town hall will begin with a one-hour briefing by Veterans Affairs officials and Congressional aides. Then veterans can receive personalized guidance about enrollment, disability claims and screenings from 2:00-4:00.
The town hall is free for all veterans. More information on the PACT Act can be found on the VA website.
