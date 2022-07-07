ESU Disc Golf

2010 PDGA world champion Eric McCabe will lead the competitive ESU Disc Golf team that is starting this fall.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State University, with the support of the City of Emporia and Dynamic Discs, is launching a new competitive disc golf program under the ESU Intercollegiate Athletics umbrella beginning this fall.

More to come.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.