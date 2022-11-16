Alijah Comithier

Alijah Comithier has 30 points over Emporia State’s first two games this season.

 Courtesy SWOSU Athletics

The Emporia State men’s basketball team will open the home portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Rockhurst at 6 p.m.

The Hornets are 2-0 in their first two games of the season, having beaten both Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma on the road. Even with the early success, head coach Craig Doty feels the team still has a lot of room for improvement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.