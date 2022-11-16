The Emporia State men’s basketball team will open the home portion of its schedule tonight when it hosts Rockhurst at 6 p.m.
The Hornets are 2-0 in their first two games of the season, having beaten both Arkansas Tech and Southwestern Oklahoma on the road. Even with the early success, head coach Craig Doty feels the team still has a lot of room for improvement.
“With this team right now having played two in-region opponents, we have a 10 and a 23-point win and we didn’t even play very well,” Doty said. “I think that’s a good sign that there’s a margin for error with this team. We’re a lot deeper than we were last year and a lot more balanced.”
Junior guard Alijah Comithier says the defense was the key in their first two games.
“I would say defensively,” Comithier said. “We were far from playing a perfect game and I just felt like we were able to build a foundation in the offseason on what our team is built around, and I think defensively we’ve shown that in our first two games.”
Redshirt sophomore center Mayuom Boum credited the team chemistry with getting off to a fast start.
“We stuck together,” Buom said. “You know how early season games can go with struggling, but we figured it out and I was just impressed with how we stuck together as a team.”
With the Hornets having graduated two of the league’s top scorers in Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner last season, the team will feature a more balanced offense with multiple guys that can score double figures on any night as opposed to having one or two guys be the focal point of the offense.
“I feel like there’s not really a main guy that our offense has to go through,” Buom said. “We have a lot of weapons and that’s the good thing about this team. We have a lot of guys who can put up double-digit points on any given night.”
Though Doty credits Buom as being a key factor in the offense because him being at his best opens up so many ways for the Hornets to score.
“There’s not a lot of bigs in this league that have the skillset, the size, and the ability that Mayoum has,” Doty said. “He knows he’s got to have more of that ‘dog’ in him, more of that hunger every night that he’s going to show up and we can run our offense through him. If he shows up every night with that mentality, we’re going to be that much better because he’s going to start commanding even more double teams than he already is and open up more perimeter opportunities for our other guys.”
While things are looking good so far for the Hornets, there are always things to improve upon. Doty is looking for his team to improve in a few areas as the season progresses.
“There’s always a next step,” Doty said. “We’ve got to get better every single day. We need to continue to sure up the basketball. We turned it over too much against Southwest Oklahoma State and while we’re rebounding really well, we need to make sure we’re keeping our opponents off the glass. We’re really just a team that’s going to define ourselves and our success on the defensive end because we know we’re going to score on offense.”
For someone like Comithier, who transferred from Colorado Springs, tonight will be his first opportunity to play in front of the home crowd. He’s looking forward to it.
“I’ve seen it all over the news and I saw it last year through my old conference and I’m very excited to play at White,” Comithier said. “Not just because of the name, but because I have Emporia State across my nameplate now and it’s going to be a great opportunity.”
