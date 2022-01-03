JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Emporia State women’s basketball team outscored Lincoln 32-9 in the first quarter on its way to a 79-47 rout on Saturday.
Tre’Zure Jobe led a four-player coterie in double figures for the Hornets (9-4, 4-3 MIAA), scoring 19 points while adding eight steals and five assists. Fredricka Sheats contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, Karsen Schultz had 15 points and five boards and Kali Martin scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Emporia State made the Blue Tigers (4-8, 0-6 MIAA) pay at the free-throw line, shooting 85% (18 of 21) from there while going 42.4% (25 of 59) from the floor and 42.3% (11 of 26) on its 3-point attempts.
The Hornets also outscored Lincoln 28-7 on fast-break points after forcing 27 Blue Tiger turnovers.
Kylie Bernskoetter led Lincoln with 19 points in the game. The Blue Tigers shot 35.2% (19 of 54) in the game while outrebounding Emporia State 37-35.
The Hornets will have a quick turnaround as they will play at Central Missouri at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Jennies (8-5, 4-2 MIAA) lost to Washburn 66-59 on Saturday.
